The 2022 Hire Awards Of Excellence Are Launched

Entries are now open for The Hire Association Europe Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) annual Hire Awards of Excellence, which are due to take place on Saturday 7th May at Grosvenor House, London and include a brand new category open to all.

The awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of hire and supply companies across the UK’s plant, tool, equipment and event hire industries, and give the opportunity for recognition to individuals who have consistently stood out from the crowd by achieving some of the highest standards in the industry.

After the last two years’ awards were forced to be held as virtually, excitement is building for this year’s awards, which will be hosted by comedian Jo Caufield. There are 16 categories altogether, including Hire Industry Product of the Year, Best use of New Media and the coveted Hire Industry Supplier of the Year Award. A complete list of all this year’s categories and the entry requirements can be found here.

New for 2022, HAE EHA has introduced the Diversity and Inclusion Initiative Awards. Any company wishing to enter this latest category will need to demonstrate how its organisation sets the standards for diversity and inclusion within the industry, going above and beyond to facilitate improvements and inspire change. Entries that cover one, some or all aspects of diversity provision within the hire sector are welcomed.

A range of sponsorship options is also available this year including individual category sponsorships as well as larger packages, providing the opportunity for sponsors to tactically position their brands at this prestigious event.

The closing date for entries is 28th January, with judging taking place in February and the finalists announced in March. Applications can be made online at: www.awards.hae.org.uk