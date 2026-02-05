Terex Washing Systems to Present New FM 300 Compact at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

Terex® Washing Systems will showcase the new FM 300 Compact™, the largest model in the FM Compact™ range, on the Terex stand at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in the Silver Lot, Booth SV2357. The FM 300 Compact™ is designed to deliver up to 300 tph of dewatered sand from a single modular chassis. This makes it the ideal solution for quarries and operators seeking clean, spec-compliant sand with a minimal footprint.

The unit brings together a collection tank, centrifugal slurry pump system, hydrocyclone arrangement and a high‑frequency dewatering screen, providing an integrated solution for removing clay and silt while maintaining a compact footprint of 33 ft 3 in (10.13 m) in height, 17 ft 7 in (5.36 m) in width, and 28 ft 6 in (8.69 m) in length. The system uses high‑efficiency, rubber‑lined hydrocyclones to remove fines below #200 (75 µm) and can produce up to two grades of clean sand. Wear components, including liners in the underflow box and hydrocyclones, are replaceable in either rubber or ceramic to support extended service life.

The dewatering screen is a linear‑motion, high‑frequency unit capable of handling the full 300‑tph throughput, with modular polyurethane media designed for straightforward change‑out. A self‑regulating float level mechanism maintains consistent tank volume and protects the pump from running dry, supporting consistent operation throughout varying feed conditions. All slurry pipework on the machine is fully rubber‑lined for improved durability.

The FM 300 Compact™ is designed with accessible maintenance zones, including clear access to pump and motor assemblies. Marsh Mellow™ vibration isolation mounts help reduce structural load, and emergency stops are located across the plant. Optional control panel integration is available, and walkways are fully galvanised with GRP flooring to provide safe access to operational areas. A sloped tank and low‑friction discharge chute help minimise fine material build‑up and maintain smooth flow through the system.

“We developed the FM 300 Compact™ to give operators a high‑capacity sand washing solution within a compact, easy‑to‑integrate footprint,” said Mark Fisher, Business Line Director at Terex Washing Systems.

“CONEXPO provides an important opportunity for customers to see the machine up close, understand its capabilities and discuss real‑world applications. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the Terex stand and talking with them about how this unit can support consistent production of clean, specification‑ready sand while managing water and energy use effectively.”