Terex Washing Systems to Introduce New AggreScrub™ P80 at Hillhead 2026

Terex® Washing Systems will present the new AggreScrub™ P80 Logwasher with PreScreen at Hillhead 2026, taking place from 23–25 June 2026 in Buxton, England, where the new wet processing solution is being shown publicly for the first time on Stand L6.

The AggreScrub™ P80 is a high‑performance wet processing solution engineered for construction and demolition waste, excavation material and aggregate applications. Mounted on a single modular chassis, the plant combines pre‑screening, logwasher scrubbing, post-screening, contaminant removal and slurry management within one integrated system, delivering efficient material separation while maximising throughput and uptime.

Commenting on the launch, Paul Carolan, recently appointed Business Line Director for Terex Washing Systems, said, “Introducing the AggreScrub™ P80 at Hillhead reflects the increasing demand for compact, high‑throughput wet processing solutions capable of handling heavily contaminated material. By combining pre‑screening, intensive scrubbing and accurate post‑scrub sizing on a single chassis, the P80 provides a practical way for operators to simplify plant layouts while achieving more consistent, higher quality end products.”

Designed to remove clays, silts, organics and lightweight contaminants, the AggreScrub™ P80 enables operators to reduce operating costs, streamline plant design and improve final product quality. Its modular, compact layout also supports faster transport, installation and commissioning, making it well‑suited as a core module within modern wet processing plants.

At the heart of the AggreScrub™ P80 is the PowerScrub™ twin‑shaft logwasher, featuring spiral‑arranged blades that deliver intensive stone‑on‑stone attrition and continuous material movement. An adjustable operating angle allows retention time to be optimised for varying feed conditions, while independent high‑torque drives enable reliable start‑up under load, helping to minimise blockages and downtime.

Following the scrubbing stage, material is processed by a 2.4 m x 1.2 m triple deck inclined aggregate screen, producing up to three clean, washed products. Integrated spray bars deliver an effective secondary rinse to remove residual contamination prior to final sizing. Lightweight contaminants, including plastics and organics, are removed via a dedicated 1.8 m x 0.6 m trash screen, improving final product cleanliness and protecting downstream equipment. An integrated sump tank and pump maintains consistent slurry levels to ensure stable washing conditions.

The AggreScrub™ P80 has also been designed with safety, durability and ease of maintenance in mind. Fully galvanised 800 mm wide walkways with GRP flooring provide safe, non‑slip access throughout the plant, while robust wear protection and maintenance‑friendly access points support reliable operation in demanding environments.

In addition to the AggreScrub™ P80, Terex Washing Systems will also display the FM60C from its FM Compact sand recovery range, which has been designed to deliver cost‑ and energy‑efficient sand recovery by using centrifugal force within hydrocyclones to remove clay, silt and slime below 75 microns. The FM60C combines a collection tank, centrifugal slurry pump, hydrocyclones and a high‑frequency dewatering screen on a single compact chassis, capable of recovering one or two grades of sand with low residual moisture content in the final product.

“The first public showing of the AggreScrub™ P80 at Hillhead, alongside the FM60C sand recovery unit, reflects key elements of our wet processing capability,” added Paul Carolan. “We look forward to welcoming visitors to our stand to discuss applications, plant configuration and how these solutions can be integrated into wet processing operations.”