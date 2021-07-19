Terex MP Acquires MDS International in Ireland

Terex Materials Processing has acquired MDS International, a manufacturer of heavy duty and recycling trommels, apron feeders and conveyor systems, based in Co. Monaghan.

MDS was founded in 1995 by Liam and Una Murray, with a vision to design and develop engineering solutions to industry. Over the past 25 years MDS has built a highly skilled work force along with global distribution partners, and has a valued reputation for innovation, offering bespoke solutions to serve client needs with equipment that can withstand the harshest of environments.

This acquisition supports Terex MP’s growth strategy to expand its offering in the crushing and screening and environmental industries, with products that complement the existing portfolio. Trommels from MDS are heavy duty trommels that will enable expansion into areas of the market that Terex MP does not currently serve.

Additionally, Terex MP expects strong commercial synergies from this deal, as several Terex MP distributors already carry the MDS line, while others will be new to Terex, offering the potential to develop new channel partner relationships.

MDS’ 34,000 square foot facility will be the first Terex location in the Republic of Ireland, which diversifies its footprint and provides access to a new labour pool. Additionally, the facility is within a short driving distance to the Terex Dungannon and Omagh sites, providing ready access to Terex MP’s Northern Irish team and enabling close coordination with the resources at these facilities.

The MDS facility and its highly skilled team members will be led by Conor Hegarty, General Manager and Business Line Director. Previously, Conor held the position of International Sales Director for Terex Ecotec, and his commercial background and product knowledge will be a huge asset as he takes leadership responsibility for MDS.

MDS will remain a standalone brand along with Terex MP’s Crushing and Screening businesses including Powerscreen, Terex Finlay and EvoQuip. Terex MP will build on the momentum of MDS International’s long-standing reputation, continuing to develop the brand, its product portfolio and its distribution channels.

Commenting on the announcement, Pat Brian, Vice President, Mobile Crushing and Screening, Terex MP said, “The addition of MDS to our portfolio of businesses will bolster our growth and improve our product offering. The business has been well managed, is on a terrific growth trajectory, and its heavy duty trommels address a gap in our own product lines while also having a lot of synergy with what we already manufacture and distribute.”

Liam Murray, co-founder of MDS International said, “I am so proud of how MDS has grown over the past 25 years—to have a multinational company like Terex interested in our business is a testament to what we have achieved. MDS will now have the global resources of Terex to develop and grow it to new levels; I feel this is the right move for our business and team. This sale will also bring new levels of support to customers and dealers worldwide. I will always care deeply for our MDS family and will remain on board for a period of time, in order to support a smooth transition to Terex ownership.”

Captions

1- Pictured (l-r) at the announcement is Conor Hegarty, General Manager and Business Line Director of MDS – a Terex brand, Minister Heather Humphreys, TD for the Cavan–Monaghan constituency, Pat Brian, VP & Managing Director, Mobile Crushing and Screening, Terex and Liam Murray, founder of MDS International

2-