Terex Minerals Processing Systems Appoint New Distributor for Ireland

Terex Minerals Processing Systems (MPS) has appointed Quarry and Recycling Solutions Ltd (QRS) to represent its full range of industry leading crushing, screening and recycling equipment for Ireland.

Originally founded to offer a maintenance and repair service for the quarry and recycling sectors, QRS are experts in supporting customers with increasing machine uptime and reducing the frequency and cost of breakdowns.

With their new partnership with Terex MPS, QRS are now evolving to offer Modular, Portable and Static Crushing and Screening solutions.

Dougie Watt, QRS, explains, “Quarry and Recycling Solutions are pleased to have received the Terex MPS dealership for Ireland. Being able to offer the leading brand of modular, portable and static crushing and screening equipment allows us to offer full turnkey solutions to local customers and in doing so, complement our existing support and refurbishment services.

“With strong industry experience and a team of skilled, trained engineers, we pride ourselves on the excellent standard of service and support we provide to our customers in the quarry and recycling industries.

“Due to our extensive involvement with tracked and static crushers over the years, we feel that no one knows these machines better than we do, and this together with having a service-led sales approach will result in us continuing to be successful in the market.”

Paul Lilley, Sales Director, Terex MPS, added, “It is great having a new dealer on board for Terex MPS in Ireland and we are looking forward to working with QRS on promoting the Terex MPS range of crushing and screening equipment.

“It will be a huge step forward for MPS as, coupled with QRS great service and support reputation, we should build a strong relationship with many customers.”