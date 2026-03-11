Terex Materials Processing Showcases Scale and Market Commitment at ConExpo 2026

Terex Materials Processing (MP) showcased the scale of its portfolio at ConExpo 2026, with a focus on supporting customers across material processing operations. The exhibit featured 20 machines, including 12 new products introduced since ConExpo 2023.

Spanning the Aggregates, Environmental, Concrete and Handling industries, the Terex MP 2026 exhibit brought together 14 brands including Powerscreen, Cedarapids, EvoQuip, Finlay, MAGNA, MDS, Terex Washing Systems, Marco Conveyors, ProStack, CBI, Advance, ProAll, Bid‑Well and Franna. Together, the line-up highlighted how Terex MP combines complementary technologies, applications and expertise, supported by common threads of product development, digital capability and customer support across multiple end markets.

“ConExpo 2026 is a strong reflection of where Terex Materials Processing is today,” said Kieran Hegarty, President, Terex Materials Processing. “What customers see here is a portfolio operating at scale; proven brands, new technologies and a growing support network, all focused on helping our customers improve productivity, uptime and long-term performance.”

Since ConExpo 2023, Terex MP has continued to expand and strengthen its portfolio, welcoming three new brands that further enhance its capabilities and market reach. MAGNA brings large-scale crushing and screening solutions, supported by significant expansion of its U.S. distribution footprint. Marco conveyors add specialist expertise in durable tubular truss conveyor design, and a conveying manufacturing location in the United States, which strengthens Terex MP’s local presence and responsiveness to North American customers.

Franna has brought the success of Australia’s market-leading pick-and-carry crane concept to the North American market. With more than 50 per cent share of the Australian mobile crane market, Franna’s reputation for reliability and productivity is being extended by Terex MP with products tailored specifically for North America requirements.

Digital innovation also took centre stage with the launch of INNEX, Terex MP’s next-generation digital brand. Designed to deliver a best-in-class digital experience and tools for distributors and customers, INNEX consolidates and enhances existing tools such as Telematics, Ask Terex, Connected Dealer Inventory and eCommerce, while introducing new AI-driven innovations. The platform is designed to help distributors improve efficiency, profitability and competitiveness, supported by the scale and expertise of Terex.

Also introduced at ConExpo is TRAC, a new intelligent monitoring solution that captures every aspect of a screen’s operation through fully synchronized machine monitoring. Developed by Terex screening engineers with deep understanding of real-world applications, TRAC provides insight into true performance, condition and lifespan, enabling customers to analyse, understand and optimise their screening operations. TRAC is now available across all Terex‑branded screening equipment.

Supporting customers beyond the machine, Terex MP highlighted its strategic parts distribution operation in Louisville, created to help North American customers minimize downtime and keep equipment operating at peak performance.

The 134,000-square-foot facility consolidates parts for Terex MP brands under one roof and is equipped with advanced technologies, extensive inventory and rapid dispatch capabilities to provide dependable delivery.

“Our focus is on adding real value for customers and distributors,” added Hegarty. “That means strengthening our portfolio where there are clear product gaps, investing where the market is asking us to, and backing it all up with the right tools and support. TRAC is a good example — it’s something distributors have been asking for, and the response has been extremely positive because it gives them practical insight they can use.”