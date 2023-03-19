Terex Materials Processing Presents Diverse Portfolio

Terex Materials Processing (MP),global manufacturer of materials processing and lifting machinery, presented its diverse portfolio representing the aggregates, environmental, concrete, material handling and lifting industries at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas.

In total, there were 12 participating Terex MP brands, including new businesses to the portfolio, MDS and ProAll.

“Terex MP has transformed in recent years to solidify our position and respond to robust demand trends in each of our end markets,” says Kieran Hegarty, President, Terex Materials Processing. “Visitors to our booth saw our broadened portfolio of equipment and investment in new technologies and innovative solutions that will help our customers operate their equipment safely, while achieving profitability, sustainability and superior returns.”

Terex MP has been on a growth journey since its last appearance at ConExpo in 2020. In 2021, the segment purchased a new facility in China to manufacture Powerscreen equipment for the domestic China market. This was followed by the acquisition of MDS, manufacturer of heavy duty and recycling trommels, apron feeders and conveyor systems, to expand its offering in the crushing and screening and environmental industries, with products that complement the existing portfolio.

In 2022, Terex MP purchased Steelweld Fabrications, a manufacturer of heavy fabrications, as part of a long-term fabrications strategy to meet global demand for its crushing and screening products. Later last year, Canadian company ProAll, a specialist producer of mobile volumetric concrete mixers, also joined the Terex MP portfolio, in a move to expand its overall presence in the concrete mixer space.

The latest acquisition was the assets of ZenRobotics Ltd., a company that manufactures robots that pick, sort, and recycle waste material. This is part of a larger strategy in Terex MP to strengthen its offering in the environmental industries and make the circular economy a reality by turning global waste into clean raw materials.

Each of the acquisitions now operate as a stand-alone business alongside other brands within the Terex MP segment, while also benefiting from Terex MP’s broader market presence, as well as efficiencies enabled by its global scale and investments in areas such as sustainability, digital solutions, and factories of the future.

Sustainable Equipment

Terex MP is making strides towards sustainability and making a positive impact to the environment through product innovation and environmental stewardship. Sixty per cent of Terex MP’s product offering now have electric options, which not only supports its aggressive Environmental Social Governance (ESG) program on a global basis, but helps customers achieve their own ESG objectives.

Besides electrification, Terex MP is focussed in operating its businesses in an environmentally friendly way and in growing its environmental processing equipment offering—one the segment’s fastest-growing areas, in support of the circular economy.

“The demands of our customers are constantly evolving and meeting their needs with a sustainable approach has been a core value of Terex. Our latest product innovations support the circular economy, reduce GHG emissions and offer alternative energy sources with electric and hybrid options. This supports our customers in reducing carbon footprint globally. In Operations, we have committed to 15% reduction in GHG emissions and 15% reduction in global energy intensity by 2024,” explains Hegarty.