Terex Launches TRAC Vibration Analysis System for Screening Equipment

Terex®, a global leader in specialised equipment solutions, has launched TRAC, a vibration analysis system developed to provide clearer insight into the performance, condition and long‑term integrity of screening equipment. The technology is now available across screening equipment within Terex Materials Processing (MP) brands, including: Powerscreen®, Finlay®, EvoQuip®, MDS®, Terex® Washing Systems, Terex® MPS (Cedarapids®, Simplicity®), MAGNATM and Terex® Ecotec.

Developed by Terex screening engineers for vibratory screening equipment, the portable, multi‑sensor system focuses on how screens behave in real operating conditions. Using synchronised measurements taken from multiple points on the screen box, TRAC delivers fast, repeatable insight into screen motion, balance, resonance and bearing condition, helping potential issues be identified before they affect performance, uptime or structural integrity.

“TRAC is a practical tool, developed by engineers who understand the realities of screening applications,” said Pat Brian, Vice President, Terex Aggregates. “It helps take some of the guesswork out of understanding screen performance, giving customers and distributors clearer insight into how the screen is operating and where attention may be needed.”

The system presents complex vibration behaviour in a clear, visual format, translating data into actionable insight. It supports commissioning verification, troubleshooting and ongoing condition assessment, enabling more informed maintenance decisions throughout the life of the machine.

“Ultimately, TRAC reflects Terex’s focus on applying engineering expertise to real screening applications, helping customers better understand, maintain and protect their equipment,” Brian added.