Terex Finlay announces company rebrand celebrating their “Strong Heritage, Strong Future”

Northern Ireland based Terex Finlay has announced a rebrand of the business to update and refresh its image based on its traditional core values and future strategies.

The business is to rebrand globally as ‘Finlay’ to include a new logo, slogan and a new house style for its marketing collateral.

Global Business Line Director, Matt Dickson explained that the rebrand is part of an on-going drive for improvement, growth and innovation across the business.

“Our founder, John Finlay pioneered the concept of mobile screening equipment and his name has been iconic in the industry with a reputation built upon reliability and performance for over 65 years. In the past decade we have implemented an aggressive growth strategy focused on the delivery of the most comprehensive range of tracked equipment on the market today along with the infrastructure to support the machines globally.

“Our product offering will forever evolve and expand to meet the needs of our customers. We already offer an extensive array of machines powered by hybrid technology and in the coming years we will further develop hybrid and electric powered equipment through our product road map based on the ‘voice of customer’ feedback that we have received.”

Matt adds: “Aftersales service support and the deployment of digitalisation solutions to support this is key to ensure we remain at the top of our industry. Through extensive market research with our dealers, partners and customers, we realised the importance of developing our brand identity to reflect our history, success and status in the global market for tomorrow’s customer. Adopting the new Finlay logo, offers a fresh and modern approach, yet familiar with our extensive history.

“The new slogan ‘Strong Heritage, Strong Future’ reflects on the strength and depth of our heritage, which encompasses the attributes in our products such as innovation, performance and reliability, complimented by the service and support associated with our dealer network. The strength within the future of the brand, advocates our future strategies across product and geographical development, operational improvements and support services.’’

Commented Neil McIlwaine, Business Development and Marketing Director: “The rebrand will include a full suite of internal and external marketing material, refreshed social media and digital channels, integrated into a modernised and refreshed website.

“The new identity has been purposefully designed to be adaptable across both traditional, and new digital communication platforms. We are well placed for the future, focused on continuing our growth and strengthening our brand.

“Our bold, new identity is a visual signifier of our position as one of the world’s leading crushing, screening and conveying manufacturers and we are excited to deploy our products and services for the years ahead,”