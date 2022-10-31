Terex Ecotec’s Machine Duo Boost Sustainability

Soil Recycling Co. recently purchased two Terex Ecotec machines – TTS 620T tracked trommel and TSC 65T tracked stacking conveyor.

Soil Recycling Co. is a mobile soil recycling, remediation, screening and solid inert waste reduction company servicing the construction industry in Victoria, Australia. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Melbourne the company’s mission is to reduce organic waste through innovative and environmentally responsible solutions

Having spent several years in the landscaping business Chris Keay, Director of Soil Recycling Co. understands how important soil is to successfully grow a sustainable landscape and witnessed first-hand the inefficient process of treating soils and organic materials.

“I watched soil, sand, rock and organics leave construction sites in countless trucks over the years, only to see the same material coming back soon after, resulting in the material being double or triple handled on occasion. So bad for the environment and so inefficient, I believed there was a better way to utilise existing raw materials in industrial and environmental spaces’’ said Keay.

To enable Soil Recycling Co. to bring the soil amendment directly to the customer site they required a mobile trommel screen with the key requirements being ease of operation, production throughput and reliability. Liam Maguire, Regional Sales Manager for distributors Finlay Waste and Recycling commented: “We were delighted to have the opportunity to demonstrate the TTS 620T for Soil Recycling Co. and having discussed the requirements we were confident the trommel would deliver the desired results.’’

The ultimate in modern trommel design the TTS 620T offers unrivalled application flexibility, production rates and serviceability. The highly efficient engine enables Soil Recycling Co. to reduce operational costs whilst the advanced material processing control system ensures the trommel screen runs at maximum production no matter what the material. An intuitive push button control panel allows the operator to easily configure the machine to suit the required application while the intelligent feeder control system continually adjusts the feeder speed to optimise screening rates.

Soil Recycling Co. process a wide variety of materials including sandy soils, heavy clays, sand, aggregates, compost, mulches and mixed waste.

The TTS 620T’s innovative design enables drum changes to be made in a matter of minutes allowing Soil Recycling Co. to quickly adapt to the material being screened. Unprecedented levels of service access catapults the TTS 620T into a league of its own.

All conveyors are built to a modular design allowing each one to be removed independently for ease of maintenance. The swing out engine cradle gives operators unrestricted ground level access to all service components. Hinged doors on both sides of the trommel drum offers unobstructed access for maintenance and cleaning.

Stacking Conveyor

Operational efficiencies were further increased for Soil Recycling Co. with the addition of the TSC 65T tracked stacking conveyor.

Fed directly by the TTS 620T trommel, this 65-foot-long conveyor is designed to work in conjunction with Ecotec’s product portfolio and has the ability to stockpile material to a maximum height of 10m and at a rate of up to 500 tonnes per hour.

By using the TSC 65T Soil Recycling Co. were able to increase stockpile capacity and reduce onsite material handling, saving money and reducing operational costs by eliminating the need for additional loading equipment and labour to stockpile material.