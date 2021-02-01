Terex Ecotec Increases Foothold Across Europe

Terex Ecotec has appointed three new distributors across Europe— Biocare in Sweden, Troost in The Netherlands, and Mycsa in Spain and Portugal.

All three will represent the full range of Terex Ecotec’s industry leading wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment for their respective countries.

Biocare has a long history in the supply of crushers and screeners for the mineral processing industry in Sweden. Speaking of their addition of Terex Ecotec to their portfolio, Niklas Johansson, Biocare explained, “Over recent years we have seen an increase in customer demand for products that process organic material and as a result, we started to look for a supplier to fill these needs. Terex Ecotec is the perfect match for us since they have the right product line for the demanding Swedish market. We also appreciate Terex Ecotec’s willingness to go in the direction where the market is and develop new and upgraded products that are at the frontline of the industry.”

Troost Machinehandel, based in The Netherlands, is a professional service company with more than 30 years’ experience in trading machines for the earth-moving and recycling industries. Operating from a modern and fully equipped location in the Randstad region, the company takes pride in its fleet of fully equipped service vans and team of 25 driven and passionate professionals, striving for excellent service every day.

Cor Troost, Troost Machinehandel said, “The Terex Ecotec product range offers a great deal of possibilities for our existing – and new customers. Besides this, Terex Ecotec lives up to the sustainability aims of our government, by investing in the transition of conventional power sources to electrification to deliver fully electrical machines. These reasons, along with a high-level of service, made Terex Ecotec the manufacturer of choice for the extension of our product offering.”

MYCSA has been distributing machinery for the Spanish and Portuguese recycling sector for many years. Andre Melo, MYSCA said, “The recycling sector in Spain and Portugal is in a growth period, thanks to the new environmental policies that focus efforts and economic resources in the sector. In MYCSA we are very excited about the addition of Terex Ecotec products to our recycling portfolio. They provide us with the foundations we need to offer global solutions to the recycling industry in across Spain and Portugal.”

|Added Pawel Kononczuk, Business Development Manager for Terex Ecotec: “These distributors match our requirements of having strong industry experience along with a skilled and dedicated team of people committed to service and product support. We welcome them to the Terex Ecotec family and look forward to working together to be the leading supplier of mobile processing technology for recycling applications in their respective markets.”