Terex Ecotec Appoint New Distributor for Northern Ireland

Terex Ecotec has appointed Quarry and Recycling Solutions Ltd (QRS) to represent the full range of the manufacturer’s industry leading wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment for Northern Ireland and Donegal.

Originally founded to offer a maintenance and repair service for the quarry and recycling sectors, QRS are experts in supporting customers with increasing machine uptime and reducing the frequency and cost of breakdowns. With their new partnership with Terex Ecotec, QRS is now evolving to break into the sales market, offering equipment solutions from waste to biomass.

Comments QRS’s Dougie Watt: “Quarry and Recycling Solutions are pleased to have received the Terex Ecotec dealership for Northern Ireland and Donegal. Being able to offer the leading brand of recycling equipment that is locally made allows us to offer full solutions to local customers and in doing so, complement our existing support and refurbishment services.

“With strong industry experience and a team of skilled, trained engineers, we pride ourselves on the excellent standard of service and support we provide to our customers in the quarry and recycling industries.

“Due to our extensive involvement with Terex Ecotec over the years, on a research and development basis, we feel that no one knows these machines better than we do, and this together with having a service-led sales approach will result in us continuing to be successful in the market.”

Conor Hegarty, Sales Director, Terex Ecotec, said, “QRS has an excellent and growing reputation within the quarry and recycling industries for service and repair and have supported Terex Ecotec machines for a number of years now in the field.

“It was a natural evolution therefore, to appoint QRS for both the sales and service for Northern Ireland and Donegal. Customers can look forward to a local company offering class leading, locally built products supported by QRS’ outstanding aftersales care.”

He adds: “The waste recycling market across Northern Ireland is growing, with more complex processes being used to turn waste into energy. Our portfolio of machines will enable QRS to offer the full range for these processes and customers can be assured of the team of experts at QRS to provide the best possible solution for the application, and perhaps more importantly, have the skills and experience.”