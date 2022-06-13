Terex Ballymoney Creating Jobs Locally with New Extension

Terex is currently finalising plans for a major new investment at its Ballymoney fabrications facility.

The site has already seen a multi-million pound investment in 2022 with new laser cutting equipment and robot welding cells, 2023 will see a further major expansion and facility upgrade.

The site will host a new assembly hall and cranes, with a new powder coating line as well as contemporary office space and employee facilities.

This investment in the business is a clear and obvious sign that this fabrication site is going from strength to strength, and the team here is set to grow further.

Jonathan Hanna, Director of Fabrications, Crushing and Screening, commented, “This is an opportunity for us to further expand our team at Ballymoney. The team here have been performing to the highest standard and this investment is further evidence that Terex is willing to improve and build upon our success to date. This upgrade will give us a world class operation where we can create a safe, productive environment and a great place to work. With this multi-million local investment on the site we hope to create further 60 new jobs here in Ballymoney and the surrounding area.”

The planning has been submitted for this work and it is hoped that work on this expansion can begin as soon as possible.