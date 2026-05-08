Synergies a Focus of McHale Directors’ Meeting in Dublin

The synergy and cross-brand sales and marketing opportunities arising at the UK operations of McHale Plant Sales and their McHale Komatsu affiliate, on foot of their appointments as UK distributors for Komatsu and Metso equipment, was a focus of discussion at a recent meeting of directors held in Ireland at the company’s east coast headquarters in Rathcoole near Dublin.

With the position in the UK now replicating one that has existed in the Republic of Ireland since 2015 upon their appointment as Metso distributors in Ireland – alongside Komatsu whose links with the Tipperary company date back to 1994 – the meeting examined scenarios in which inter-brand sales and marketing opportunities could arise.

On the agenda also were matters pertinent in an Irish/UK context, one being that of trades arising within EU and ex-EU economies.

Attended by Mark Turnham, Redditch-based sales director for McHale Komatsu in the UK, and Morgan Grant, Tamworth-based sales director for the company’s Metso business in the UK, the meeting noted the many instances in Ireland in which customers have recognised what McHale Marketing & Business Development Director, Darragh O’Driscoll says are: ‘the convenience, operational benefits, technical supports, financing, and cost-savings spin-offs’ that can accrue by concentrating purchases, where possible, within one key supplier.

Cited was a number of recently examples in which Komatsu sales were included in Metso Lokotrack UK deals.