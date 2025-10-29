Sunward Recruits an Exclusive UK and Ireland Dealer for Foundation Equipment

Sunward’s foundation equipment business unit has appointed Watson & Hillhouse as exclusive dealer for their equipment for the UK and Ireland.

The new piling and foundation equipment business unit recently established by leading global construction equipment manufacturer Sunward Europe now has an exclusive dealer for the UK and Ireland.

Watson & Hillhouse, who have specialised in the sale and hire of piling and foundation equipment since 1972, and have supplied projects as prestigious as the Thames Barrier, Orwell Bridge, Heathrow Terminal 5, and the Channel Tunnel, were announced as the exclusive dealers for Sunward Europe’s Foundation Equipment Business Unit at PlantWorx 2025.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for both Sunward Europe and Watson & Hillhouse who have built of fleet of piling and foundation equipment worth more than £12 million, and operate the UK’s first (and currently only) ‘absolute refusal’ piling equipment test bed. This is used to determine the suitability of any piece of piling plant for a particular application, and for testing every item of equipment before it is supplied to their customers.

Sunward’s Foundation Equipment Business Unit, revealed in early 2024, has seen remarkable growth. The range now includes nine models tailored specifically for the European market, reflecting Sunward’s commitment to addressing a variety of piling challenges.

Bauma saw the launch of three new advanced rotary drilling rigs – the SWDM 85SW, SWDM 135S and SWDM 165S. Ranging from 27 to 47tons class machine, these rigs are engineered for precision, reliability and efficiency, making them indispensable for infrastructure projects of all scales.

Sunward’s new SWDM 165S CFA cutting-edge drilling rig joins the Watson & Hillhouse rental fleet at the end of this year and will be fully available to hire early in the New Year from the company’s main depot in Ipswich or northern depot in Warrington.

Watson & Hillhouse managing director Phil Bell said: “This partnership with Sunward substantially adds to our comprehensive product offering. It enables us to further support our customers with their foundation equipment requirements through a high-quality, innovative range of machinery.

“Simultaneously, this collaboration will be instrumental in strengthening Sunward’s presence and market share across the UK and Ireland. We are proud to be representing a globally respected brand that is committed to delivering excellence in construction equipment.”

He added: “Our goal is to ensure our customers have access to the best technology backed by the most reliable service. We look forward to leveraging this exclusive relationship and continuing to deliver the level of first-class service and support that our customers have come to expect and depend upon from Watson & Hillhouse.”

Sunward is now gearing up to showcase its latest foundation innovations at key upcoming exhibitions, including Geofluid 2026, and Conexpo 2026. The company’s global presence in the foundation equipment sector is supported by its extensive network of dealers and service centres, with 95% of spare parts orders shipped within 24 hours.

Foundation Equipment business development manager Piero Zavagli said: “We are delighted to welcome a dealer of Watson & Hillhouse’s status to our global network of Foundation Equipment dealers.”