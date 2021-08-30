Sunbelt Rentals Training Academy Offers City & Guilds Qualifications

Sunbelt Rentals says the company’s state-of-the-art Safety and Communications Training Academy has been approved to deliver City & Guilds 6160 qualifications for Confined Space training.

The Training Academy team had to undergo rigorous assessment to ensure the course contents and assessment met the high standards demanded by City & Guilds. This was followed by an official site visit and observation of the course being delivered before the organisation was happy to sign off the Academy as an official C&G training centre.

Sunbelt Rentals Safety and Communications Operations Manager, Daniel Hill explains: “We worked hard to ensure our confined space training program was written to the highest standard but also provided a hands-on practical approach to training. Our development team were challenged to push boundaries and think of ways to make training refreshing, engaging and relevant. It has been so rewarding to see our high standards recognised and approved in such a way. Offering City & Guilds qualifications, which are the leading industry standard, is a great way to demonstrate at a glance the level of training we provide.

“Sunbelt Rentals Safety and Communications Training Academy provides City & Guilds 6160 Confined Space training courses Levels 2 and 3. These courses go hand-in-hand with hiring our equipment both safely and legally, but are also available to book for anyone who requires these qualifications for work.

“Depending on which qualification you take, it will cover things like entering and exiting confined spaces, preparing and using respiratory protective equipment (RPE) for working and escape purposes, using equipment and tools safely, and dealing with emergencies.

“The courses and qualifications are delivered through a combination of practical and theoretical training at our state-of-the-art Academy.”

For more information or to book, contact Sunbelt Rentals Safety and Communications Training Academy today on 01832 770883 or safety-training@sunbeltrentals.co.uk