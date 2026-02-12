Sunbelt Rentals Opens Award-Winning Apprenticeship Programme

Sunbelt Rentals, the UK’s largest equipment rental provider, is inviting applications for its next cohort of apprentices. The company’s comprehensive apprenticeship programme offers opportunities ranging from early careers to continuous professional development, building skills designed to last a lifetime.

The programme serves as a powerful foundation for career development, enabling apprentices to thrive and succeed within one of the industry’s leading organisations.

Programme highlights:

• Currently supporting 80 early career apprentices across 19 different apprenticeship courses, spanning technical and engineering specialisms to professional and business-focused skills

• More than 225 internal colleagues currently undertaking apprenticeships, utilising over 20 different pathways to gain additional qualifications and skills

• Over 30 training partnerships underpinning programme quality, with this network continuing to expand

• 60 new apprenticeship roles now available

The apprentices are mentored by experienced colleagues and supported at every stage by our Early Careers Team. Professional skills development, wellbeing, and the celebration of achievements are central to the programme. A diverse range of workshops and events ensures that every apprentice can reach their full potential.

Julie Harpley, Early Careers & Social Impact Academy Manager at Sunbelt Rentals, commented: “What sets Sunbelt Rentals’ apprenticeship programme apart is the breadth and depth of opportunities we provide. Our programmes span numerous frameworks across our business, ensuring that whether applicants are aspiring to become an engineer, learn a skilled trade, or join our professional services teams, they’ll gain hands-on experience and make an impact from day one. We are now actively seeking our next intake of apprentices. This represents an excellent opportunity to join Sunbelt Rentals and build a rewarding career with us.”

In 2025, Sunbelt Rentals achieved Gold Membership of the 5% Club, a significant recognition of our commitment to developing talent through earn-and-learn schemes. This award confirms that more than 5% of their workforce is enrolled in formal development programmes, whilst also underpinning the quality of the delivery.

Max Doddy, who joined Sunbelt Rentals in October 2023 and is progressing through his Level 3 Mechatronics qualification, shared his experience: “Having heard about Sunbelt Rentals’ reputation as an excellent employer, I knew it would be an ideal place to start my engineering career. What particularly appealed to me was the opportunity to gain qualifications whilst gaining hands-on experience working alongside engineers with years of industry knowledge.

This combination of practical and theoretical learning was a significant draw for me, especially having previously studied electrical engineering at college and knowing I wanted to pursue a career in this field. The aspect I appreciate most is the variety, no two days are the same. You’re constantly learning, whether it’s working on different equipment or visiting various sites.”

Sunbelt Rentals offers a comprehensive range of apprenticeships from levels 2 to 6, based at locations across the UK. Vacancies are now open, with roles commencing in September 2026.