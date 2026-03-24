Sunbelt Rentals Invests Further €1 Million to Strengthen Ireland’s Utilities Sector

Sunbelt Rentals has made a further €1 million investment in utility equipment for its Irish business. This significant reinvestment in its established utilities business supports Ireland’s National Development Plan and expands the next-generation utility solutions available across the island.

The investment centres on a carefully selected fleet of new-generation machinery designed to meet the evolving demands of modern utility projects. Adding to its established utility fleet, Sunbelt Rentals Ireland is expanding with the new generation Tracstar 618i and T900 Tractar, market-leading cable-laying and ground-engagement machines, alongside new 3-tonne and 4-tonne winches, capstan winches and cable drum trailers.

Together, these assets provide utility contractors with a comprehensive, end-to-end equipment solution from cable fusion through to excavation and reinstatement.

Paul Tumilty, Managing Director, Sunbelt Rentals Ireland, said: “This investment showcases Sunbelt Rentals long-term commitment to Ireland’s growing utilities sector and our ambition to be the partner of choice for infrastructure and utility contractors across the island of Ireland. This latest fleet expansion reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in the most advanced technology available, ensuring our customers have access to equipment that improves productivity, enhances safety and reduces project timelines.

“With our depots in Dublin and Belfast providing ease of delivery across the island and our team of experienced specialists who can provide technical guidance, we are uniquely placed to support contractors working on large-scale NDP projects, offering rapid mobilisation and a full spectrum of support services.”

As investment in utilities continues to accelerate, Sunbelt Rentals Ireland remains focused on expanding its fleet, enhancing technical expertise and supporting the delivery of essential national infrastructure. This commitment reflects their 4.0 strategy, Equipped for Success, which prioritises growth, performance, sustainability, investment and technology, underpinned by our focus on their people and customers, ensuring they continue to deliver long-term value.