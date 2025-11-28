Sunbelt Rentals Expands Trackunit Partnership

Trackunit and Sunbelt Rentals UK & Ireland have extended their partnership to significantly increase their fleet connectivity and deliver more actionable insights to customers. This partnership increases connectivity to over 20,000 assets to enhance the customer experience as part of their five-year growth strategy, Sunbelt 4.0 to create a unified and insight-driven digital experience for their customers alongside their digital transformation programme.

This will allow Sunbelt Rentals customers to access telematics on non-traditional equipment from battery storage units to Solar enabled Accommodation and Towerlights, through to fuel tanks, as well as all core Plant, PA and Power based products in fleet.

Launching in November 2025, Sunbelt Rentals is introducing a new customer portal built on the Trackunit IrisX platform, connecting their assets into one easy to use system. This AI-driven portal brings insights to customers’ fingertips, enabling them to improve efficiency, reduce downtime and make data-driven decisions that increase productivity.

Powered by Trackunit’s customisable platform and ecosystem, this will provide actionable insights as soon as they enter the portal. A landing page with insights clearly shown with drill-down elements will allow customers to focus on what’s important to them and their business goals.

Ease to pull connected asset data through a Fleet API providing the information into their own systems, giving them quick access where they need it.

“The expansion of our partnership with Trackunit will allow us to provide our customers with more insights from the equipment they hire from us, enabling them to make more informed decisions about their hiring and operational practices. AI-driven insights will allow to predict maintenance needs, minimise downtime and increase on-site efficiency.

We’re also able to provide accurate data on carbon emissions, supporting customers in meeting their sustainability goals. Connectivity is no longer just about tracking equipment. It is the foundation for delivering intelligent partnerships with our customers and suppliers.” said Matthew Ross, Director of Asset Connectivity.

Trackunit’s IrisX provides the insights, offering scalable data normalisation, consistent access to platform innovation, and integration with a global ecosystem of OEMs and partners. Through this collaboration, Sunbelt Rentals will be positioned to roll out new capabilities in phases, with growth potential across multiple product types and asset in the coming months and years.

“We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with one of the UK’s leading rental providers,” said Lærke Ullerup, Chief Marketing Officer at Trackunit. “Together, we’re creating a more connected industry putting safety, sustainability and innovation at the heart of construction.”

The expanded partnership reflects a shared ambition to deliver greater value to customers and accelerate the industry’s shift toward more connected, safe and secure operations.