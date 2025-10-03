Sunbelt Rentals Becomes UK’s Largest Supplier of Instagrid Portable Power

Sunbelt Rentals, the UK’s largest rental equipment provider, has significantly expanded its range of low- and zero-carbon equipment with the UK’s largest single purchase of Instagrid products. This makes them the nation’s leading supplier of this battery-based technology.

As part of their sustainability strategy, Our Planet, this investment shows Sunbelt Rentals’ ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation in the hire industry, helping their customers make the green switch from traditional fuel-powered generators to low-emission, efficient, battery-driven solutions.

Instagrid is a portable, silent and emission-free power supply with ultra-compact battery housed in a rugged IP54 rated casing. As one of the world’s most advanced portable power supply, it delivers pure instant power, anywhere it’s needed.

Andy Webb, National Sales Director at Sunbelt Rentals, said: “This investment demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with low and zero carbon alternatives that do not compromise on performance. Instagrid technology has proven to reduce carbon emissions, improve productivity, and provide our customers with instant, reliable power in a compact, portable package. By becoming the UK’s largest supplier of Instagrid, we’re making sustainable power solutions more accessible to our customers and helping them easily make the switch to low and zero emission technology.”

Matt O’Hara, Sales Director at Instagrid, added: “We are proud to partner with Sunbelt Rentals on this landmark investment. Their commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver clean, portable energy solutions that replace the need for polluting generators. Together, we are enabling industries to accelerate their transition to net zero while improving the working environment for countless professionals.”