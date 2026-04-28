Sunbelt Rentals and GeoPura Team up in Partnership to Bring Hydrogen Power to the Equipment Rental Market

GeoPura and Sunbelt Rentals UK & Ireland have announced a trade partner agreement to make clean hydrogen power widely available to Sunbelt Rentals customers through their national hire network.

The partnership combines GeoPura’s zero-emission hydrogen technology and established green hydrogen supply chain with Sunbelt Rentals’ nationwide delivery expertise and proven customer service, giving their customers a reliable, ready-to-deploy alternative to fossil fueled temporary power.

Under the agreement, Sunbelt Rentals, the UK’s largest equipment rental provider, will offer GeoPura Hydrogen Power Units (HPUs) and green hydrogen gas supply as part of its hire portfolio to their customers. GeoPura operates one of the UK’s largest fleets of HPUs, already deployed across major construction projects, live broadcasts and national events. The GeoPura HPU functions as a self-charging battery powered by hydrogen, converting green hydrogen into electricity through a fuel cell process. The only outputs are water and heat, delivering silent, zero-emission power wherever it’s needed whilst protecting local air quality.

The system provides continuous, reliable power and automatically recharges its integrated battery, maintaining efficiency across variable loads. They replace diesel generators for temporary and off-grid power or operate alongside existing renewable and grid infrastructure as supplementary power, strengthening resilience and supporting wider electrification goals.

GeoPura’s hydrogen is produced at certified low-carbon production sites in the UK and delivered through a managed logistics network. The company’s comprehensive hydrogen supply chain ensures safe, efficient, and traceable delivery from production to power generation, with remote monitoring for real-time performance management and emissions reporting.

This partnership aligns with Sunbelt Rentals’ sustainability strategy, Our Planet. Focused on driving emissions down and delivering low and zero emission solutions for customers, Our Planet reflects a commitment to low-carbon technology, renewable energy integration and practical solutions for a low carbon future. By offering hydrogen alongside battery storage, solar and hybrid power, Sunbelt Rentals provides their customers with a complete low-carbon energy mix to support environmental and operational objectives.

Benefits for customers:

Zero-emission temporary and supplementary power, reducing reliance on diesel.

Improved air quality, removing NOx, particulate matter.

Supported by an established green hydrogen supply chain for reliable performance.

Integration with Sunbelt Rentals existing renewable systems, including solar and battery storage.

Nationwide delivery and support.

Includes real-time monitoring and verified carbon reporting to support ESG requirements.

Support for net-zero and clean air commitments across a range of industries.

Andy Doherty, Sales Director at Sunbelt Rentals UK & Ireland, said: “Our customers are looking for practical, low-carbon power solutions that integrate easily with their existing site systems. As part of our sustainability strategy, Our Planet, we continue to explore solutions that provide our customers with zero and low emission equipment. By partnering with GeoPura it helps us to deliver hydrogen power that’s clean, proven, and fully supported through our national network in order to make it easier than ever for our customers to adopt zero-emission power that benefits both our planet and public health.”

Andrew Cunningham, CEO of GeoPura, said: “This partnership is a key milestone in scaling hydrogen power to the mass market. GeoPura’s technology and hydrogen supply chain have already been proven across the UK’s most demanding projects. Working with Sunbelt Rentals, a leader in equipment hire and temporary power delivery, enables us to bring hydrogen to more sites, more quickly, and support the UK’s transition away from fossil fuels.”