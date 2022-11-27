Success at WaterAid NI Greatest Showman Ball 2022

A fantastic £68,000 profit was raised at the WaterAid NI Greatest Showman Ball held recently at the Europa Hotel in Belfast.

This money will be dedicated to WaterAid’s “Deliver Life” project in Malawi, which aims to improve the health of women, girls and children by providing access to clean water, decent sanitation and good hygiene in their communities.

The event was a dazzling success, with entertainment from host Cool FM broadcaster Pete Snodden, top local band Grooveline, JH Academy of Theatre Arts and popular local comedian Paddy McDonnell, who has sold out major venues this year including the Waterfront Hall.

NI Water is proud to lead the local WaterAid NI Committee and we would like to extend a huge thank you to all our amazing sponsors for helping us to raise this outstanding total. Platinum Headline Sponsor: McAdam; Gold sponsors GRAHAM, BSG, KIER BAM JV, Farrans Construction, Lagan MEICA and Echo Managed Services; Silver Sponsors: CTS, Morrow, Meridian Utilities, Geda, Lowry, Water Solutions Ireland, Fujitsu,CIVCO, and TES.

Sara Venning – WaterAid NI President and CEO of NI Water said: “It’s hard to believe that one in ten people worldwide don’t have a reliable source of clean water and almost one in five people worldwide don’t have a decent toilet of their own. All funds raised from the event will support the Deliver Life project in Malawi, which will specifically benefit health centres in the Machinga and Zomba districts of Malawi, where the project is based.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to all our sponsors, particularly headline sponsor McAdam for helping us to achieve this fantastic total, which will make a big difference to the Deliver Life project.”

Within the four healthcare centres in this project, these funds are helping to introduce a variety of facilities such as solar-powered piped water supply systems, inclusive bathrooms and other sanitary facilities in 9 Early Childhood Development Centres, 4Healthcare Facilities where women go to give birth and improvements throughout 40 surrounding communities in Zomba and Machinga.

NI Water supports WaterAid’s vision of a world where everyone, everywhere has access to safe water, decent sanitation and good hygiene. Decent toilets, together with clean water and good hygiene, keep people safe and healthy.

If you would like to be involved in next year’s event please email [email protected] for more information.