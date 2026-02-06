Steve Vick International to Make Executive Hire Show Debut with Renset Power Station

Steve Vick International will make its debut at the Executive Hire Show 2025, introducing Renset, a portable electric power station designed to meet the real-world power demands of hire, utility and construction sites while removing the need for diesel.

Renset has been developed for applications that require reliable, continuous power. With a rated output of 5 kW and a peak power of up to 10 kW, the system can support everything from handheld tools and welfare units to site cabins and specialist equipment, without noise, fumes, or on-site emissions.

A key feature of the Renset system is its modular battery design. Two swappable battery modules can be replaced without interrupting the load, allowing continuous operation and extending capacity in seconds rather than hours. This makes the system particularly suited to hire environments, where uptime, flexibility and ease of deployment are critical.

Available in both 110V and 230V configurations and operating at 50/60 Hz, Renset integrates easily into existing site setups. Despite its high output, the unit operates at less than 30 dB, making it suitable for noise-sensitive urban locations and indoor and enclosed environments.

Built for challenging site conditions, Renset features a patent-pending double-walled design to protect internal electronics from adverse weather. With zero CO₂ and NOx emissions at the point of use, it also offers hire companies and contractors a practical route to reducing fuel costs while responding to increasing demand for lower-emission site solutions.

Commenting on the company’s debut, Chris Moore, Publishing and Event Director of the Executive Hire Show, said: “New products that offer genuine, practical alternatives to traditional site equipment are exactly what our visitors come to see. Steve Vick International’s decision to launch Renset at the Executive Hire Show reflects the growing demand from the hire sector for cleaner, quieter and more flexible power solutions that work in the real world.”

Steve Vick International will be exhibiting at the Executive Hire Show 2025, which takes place on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 February 2026 at Coventry Building Society Arena.