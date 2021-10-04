Steelwrist is recognised as one of Sweden’s Best Managed Companies 2021

Steelwrist, the global manufacturer of tiltrotators, quick couplers and work tools for excavators, has for the second consecutive year received the “Sweden’s Best Managed Companies” award, sponsored by Deloitte in cooperation with Nasdaq.

Best Managed Companies is a quality award to recognize the overall success of private Swedish companies based on strategic direction, ability to execute, corporate culture and financial performance.

“It is a great honor to be listed again as one of Sweden’s Best Managed Companies. This award manifests the achievements and hard work over the past years and we will continue to build upon this. Even though we have the base in Sweden we are very rapidly growing into a global company with a very specific Steelwrist culture and this award belongs to all the dedicated and hard working Steelwrist co-workers around the globe,” says Stefan Stockhaus, Steelwrist CEO.

“This award recognizes companies who demonstrate exceptional leadership and commitment to drive profitable growth. They have a deliberate approach to build strong teams and investing in the future development of their talent,” says Håkan Sjögren, independent jury member and Managing Director & Responsible for listings at Nasdaq Stockholm.

Best Managed Companies was established in Canada in 1993 and has since then been introduced in more than 20 countries around the world. Sweden’s Best Managed Companies was launched during 2018 by Deloitte in cooperation with Nasdaq. This is the third year of the award. An independent jury has selected the 13 companies which received this year’s award.