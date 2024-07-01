Steelwrist global exhibition tour in season finale

Steelwrist has been on an extensive exhibition tour around the world, with a series of major events that underscores Steelwrist’s commitment to its global growth and innovation in the construction equipment industry.

The starting point was in March in Hamburg with the biggest and most innovative product launch in the company’s history, revealing the third generation tiltrotators and introducing rotor couplers as a new product category. Steelwrist completed the season’s global tour at the Hillhead in the UK.

“It has been an extremely busy period with several successful exhibitions and events conducted by our global Steelwrist team throughout this spring. I am impressed with the dedication and hard work of all our team members that have made it possible for us to execute all these events,” says Karl Serneberg, Steelwrist VP OEM Sales & Marketing.

The exhibition tour began with a significant launch event in Hamburg, Germany, on March 13-14, that took place at Steelwrist Deutschland GmbH’s new facility. During this event the most innovative product launch in the company’s history was revealed.

The invited journalists and customers participated in the launch of the third generation Steelwrist tiltrotators. A new product category was also introduced as Steelwrist announced two new rotor couplers, besides a range of new compactors and grapples.

Following the launch event in Hamburg all new products made their first public appearance simultaneously as Steelwrist attended Intermat in Paris, France, and Vei & Anlegg in Oslo, Norway, on April 24-27. At these two exhibitions the public got the opportunity to see the new products launched by Steelwrist and the feedback received was overwhelmingly positive.

Steelwrist highlighted its commitment to the growing Japanese market at the CSPI Expo in Tokyo on May 22-24. In an interactive stand Steelwrist demonstrated how its tiltrotators, SQ automatic couplers and work tools enhance excavator efficiency. Visitors could also see Steelwrist products installed on excavators from a range of OEM’s. The response from the attendees was very positive and reaffirmed Steelwrist’s position as the market leader in Japan.

On May 30-June 1 Steelwrist returned to the home market and had a prominent presence at Svenska Maskinmässan in Stockholm, Sweden. As the largest Swedish exhibition, this event allowed Steelwrist staff to engage with local customers and showcase the entire product range. Two excavators equipped with the new XTR20 tiltrotator were on display and visitors had the opportunity to see the units in operation.

Following Svenska Maskinmässan Steelwrist attended E&H Construction and Building in Denmark, on June 13-15. This is Denmark’s largest trade fair for construction and civil engineering and Steelwrist had an impressive presence with a large outdoor stand interacting with visitors and demonstrating our solutions for the Danish market.

During an event on May 30 in Newington, Connecticut, Steelwrist inaugurated the new headquarters for its North American operations. The event was attended by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, executives from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) as well as dealers and customers.

The Steelwrist team in North America, Senator Blumenthal, along with Steelwrist CEO Stefan Stockhaus, conducted the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, reflecting strong support and enthusiasm within the community. With the new facility in place Steelwrist has the capacity to continue its growth journey in North America and fortify its leading position in the region.

“Following our largest and most innovative product launch ever in Hamburg, Germany, we had a spring with exhibitions in all parts of the world. The feedback from customers and dealers on our comprehensive product range has been overwhelming and I feel confident that Steelwrist will continue to grow with fast speed globally”, says Stefan Stockhaus, Steelwrist CEO.