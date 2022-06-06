Steelwrist expands tiltrotator range

The installation ratio for tiltrotators on the smallest excavators is starting to grow globally and in response Steelwrist is now introducing the new X02, a tiltrotator suitable for 1,5-2,5 ton excavators. The X02 is accompanied by a complete range of work tools resulting in increased efficiency and versatility which convert also the smallest excavators into true tool carriers.

The X02 tiltrotator has a number of innovative design solutions and comes with either a Direct Fit or an S30 top for the connection to the excavator. The coupler side (bottom) of the tiltrotator is available in a mechanical locking version as well as hydraulic locking for S30. The hydraulic lock version with the integrated Front Pin Hook is probably the only tiltrotator in this class that has work tool safety to support CE requirements.

The X02 is positioned between the smallest TCX tilt coupler for machines below 2 tonnes and the X04 tiltrotator for excavators from 2,5 to 4 tonnes. Again the focus with X02 has been to make a fully casted product with best strength-weight ratio and low building height.

Other innovative design solutions introduced with the X02 are: New gearbox design which makes it possible to easily eliminate play over time; Lubrication free bearings for easy maintenance; Valves and control module placing to protect from outer damage; and a bolt-on lifting eye or lifting hook as option on direct fitted tiltrotators.

Work tools

With a complete set of Steelwrist S30 work tools for the X02 tiltrotator, such as grading-, digging-, cable/trenching- and v-ditch bucket, asphalt cutter and ripper, the excavator turns into an efficient and versatile tool carrier that can do work in a wide range of applications. In autumn 2022 a multi grapple is added to the work tool offering for X02. The Steelwrist Multi Grapple is a general purpose construction and log grapple.

“With the launch of the X02 we finally complete the tiltrotator range for excavators below 2,5 tonnes. The X02 is a fantastic combination of innovation and robustness which customers have been waiting for”, says Stefan Stockhaus, CEO of Steelwrist AB.