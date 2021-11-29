Speedy Moves Decarbonisation Up a Gear with HVO Switch

National construction equipment and services provider Speedy is now fuelling its delivery fleet with hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) that will save 5,000 tonnes of CO2e over the next 12 months.

The move covers delivery vehicles, heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and tankers at 21 of its biggest locations across the country, representing 92% of the company’s HGV fleet

HVO emits up to 90% less carbon compared to red diesel and the switch by Speedy will save the equivalent CO2 of heating 1,820 UK homes for a year.

Speedy will use Green D+ enhanced HVO as its preferred fuel, which removes 11% of Nitrogen Oxide emissions and is 20% lower in particulates than standard HVO, contributing to safer air quality for site workers and neighbouring communities.

The move will see the business become the first hire provider to deliver low-emission fuel and equipment in vehicles also run-on biofuels, helping to cut emissions in the construction supply chain. It represents the first major phase of the firm’s transition to a fully low-carbon fleet by 2030.

The company is also reviewing how staff vehicles can refuel with HVO at Speedy sites to help further reduce its overall emissions.

Mike DeRome, Head of Fuel at Speedy, said: “We’re setting ambitious targets for reducing our environmental impact while simultaneously investing millions in low carbon equipment for contractors, as we set out to lead the way in decarbonising construction hire.

“Our fuel usage comprises the largest part of the business’ carbon footprint, making it a priority area for us to take action. Reducing emissions in our delivery fleet helps customers to make big gains in decarbonising their supply chain, reducing the overall carbon footprint of their projects.”

“The switch to HVO fuel across our commercial fleet also helps the business to instantly reduce carbon emissions without wastefully retiring diesel powered assets early in favour of new vehicles, particularly while electric and hydrogen technologies continue to advance and mature.”

The switch is part of a wider rollout of HVO across the business, which has already seen Speedy’s Powered Access division move to refuelling all machinery with HVO as standard. Its power division is also set to make the swap before the end of the year.

Speedy is the UK’s leading provider of tools, equipment and plant hire services to a wide range of customers in the construction, infrastructure and industrial markets, as well as to local trade and consumers. It operates from 200 sites across the UK and Ireland.