Speedy Hire joins global ESG leaders as part of the Exponential Roadmap Initiative 

Speedy Hire has been accepted into the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, which is driving exponential transformation to halve carbon emissions by 2030 through uniting innovative, transformative and disruptive companies.

To be accepted into the Exponential Roadmap Initiative, companies have to demonstrate how they are radically reducing emissions, transforming their business and shifting portfolios to climate solutions. It convenes these industry-leading companies from all sectors, creating a community to learn, develop and share best practice.

Amelia Woodley, ESG Director at Speedy Hire said: “Joining the Exponential Roadmap Initiative is valuable not only because its work on circularity and climate solutions is cutting-edge, but also because creating real change can only be achieved through collaboration. The Initiative enables us to work with other climate leaders in global businesses around the world, to help enable Speedy Hire to continue to be ahead of the curve and achieve our strategy to deliver on sustainability for our customers, people, communities and our planet.”

Speedy Hire’s membership within the initiative follows a comprehensive and thorough review of its climate performance.

Johan Falk, CEO and Co-founder, Exponential Roadmap Initiative said: “Speedy Hire’s work aligns very well with what we want to see from all companies: the integration of climate at the highest level of the company, in its strategy, business development and product management. Speedy Hire also has circularity at the heart of its business. We look forward to supporting Speedy Hire in further increasing its climate ambition and working with suppliers and its client base to reduce emissions across the complete value chain.”