Speedy Hire Earns Prestigious Award from RoSPA

Plant and tool hire supplier Speedy Hire has been awarded the prestigious President’s Award by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

Demonstrating its dedication to ensuring colleagues and customers get home safely at the end of every working day, the recognition signifies Speedy Hire’s long-standing commitment to health and safety excellence, with the President’s Award given to companies who have been awarded RoSPA Gold Awards for ten consecutive years.

The esteemed RoSPA Awards program now celebrates its 68th year as the UK’s largest and most recognised health and safety programme. With almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, impacting over seven million employees, they offer a platform to spotlight an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in health and safety.

Whether entrants seek non-competitive excellence recognition or vie for competitive awards across 32 industry sectors, the RoSPA Award provides an unparalleled opportunity to stand among leaders shaping safer, healthier workplaces.

Dan Evans, Chief Executive Officer at Speedy Hire said: “For decades, Speedy Hire’s aim has been to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the health, safety and well-being of our colleagues, customers, and communities. This remarkable achievement reflects our dedication to leading the industry and setting the highest standards of health and safety across our industry. Enormous credit should be given to our colleagues and partners for being part of our safety journey. Together, we’ll continue to raise safety standards in our industry”.

Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said:”Workplace accidents don’t just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.

“We congratulate Speedy Hire for winning a prestigious RoSPA Award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”

Sponsored by Croner-i, the RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, and receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for the health and safety industry.