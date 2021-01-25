Speedy Fuels A More Sustainable Future With £5 Million Power Investment

Speedy, the UK’s leading tools, equipment and plant hire services company, has invested £5 million in generators, biofuels and mobile fuel stations to support customers in reducing on-site carbon emissions.

The business has added over 200 new generators ranging from 20kva up to 500kva to create a 2,500-strong fleet which is compatible with hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO) fuel. Customers who choose to operate their equipment with HVO fuel have the opportunity to reduce emissions by up to 90% compared to using diesel.

Speedy has complemented this by investing in 150 fuel pods (fPod®) that customers can use as temporary fuel stations on-site. The fPod® can hold 5,300L to 17,880L, depending on the model, and is designed to support customers in cutting fuel deliveries and reducing the risk of spills. It uses an intelligent monitoring system that notifies the user and Speedy when refilling is required.

This forms part of the business’s fuel management service, which it offers from all of its power locations in the UK and Ireland, providing a tailored solution for customers to help minimise fuel consumption and reduce fuel costs.

Speedy has also significantly invested in additional cabling and ancillary products to bolster its nationwide power offering, including a newly developed e distribution board that has been co-designed by Speedy and the manufacturer.

Lisa Blake, category director at Speedy, said: “The demand for sustainable power solutions and cleaner fuels will continue to rise as firms tackle the dual challenge of cutting carbon emissions and the removal of tax benefits on red diesel as announced by the government at budget 2020.

“Many contractors are already planning to eliminate the use of diesel on sites and so it’s important that they have easy access to the right equipment to help them meet their green ambitions. This investment complements our portfolio of power and fuel solutions that will not only provide customers with industry-leading products, but save them time and cost sourcing generators, cabling and clean fuels from separate suppliers.”

The business’s power division has recently supported contractors managing NHS mobile COVID-19 testing sites across the UK, and partnered with Galliford Try Infrastructure to provide a temporary, low carbon power solution to a major highway improvement scheme in Leicester, which cut emission volumes by 94 tonnes and saved the contractor over £6,000 when compared to a standard generator.