Speedy Expands Powered Access Fleet With £3m Investment in Skyjacks

Construction equipment hire and services provider Speedy has added 100 new boom and scissor lifts to its UK fleet as part of its powered access investment strategy.

The £3m investment in new Skyjack equipment include articulated and telescopic boom lifts. Models include the diesel-powered all-terrain SJ46AJ and SJ66T, and the all-electric SJ30ARJE, which have working heights of 15.93m, 22.12m & 10.82m respectively. The booms offer effective solutions for a wide range of differing work at height challenges.

The hire provider has also taken delivery of more Skyjack SJ6826 & SJ6832 rough terrain scissor lifts, which provide a working height range from 9.75m to 11.58m. The lifts feature four-wheel drive and up to 50% gradeability for use on all terrains.

Delivery of the Skyjack equipment is the latest in an ongoing series of significant investment by Speedy Powered Access, which has recently expanded its fleet with 130 new Dingli electric scissor lifts and 50 Niftylift hybrid boom units.

Andy Briggs, managing director at Speedy Powered Access said: “Our new Skyjack models form part of our strategy to build a comprehensive range of powered access solutions available to contractors UK wide.

“Our continued fleet investment ensures that we have a core range of machines to meet all types of project requirements, from indoor installation and maintenance to construction. Our continued focus on investment in electric and hybrid assets where possible is also helping contractors to access sustainable equipment that can help them to meet clients’ emissions targets.

“Speedy Powered Access is going from strength-to-strength since its inception last year, with customers valuing our nationwide service proposition for powered access, while receiving the insights and expertise they’d typically expect of a specialist local provider.”

The powered access division of Speedy, the UK’s largest hire provider, was launched in November 2020 following the merger of Speedy’s acquired powered access firms Lifterz, Platform Sales & Hire and Prolift.