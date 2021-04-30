Speedy Begins Major Fleet Expansion Plan with Electric Lift Investment

Hire equipment and services provider Speedy has invested in 130 new electric lifts as it begins a multi-million-pound equipment expansion plan for 2021.

The firm’s Powered Access business has bought 90 scissor lifts and 40 mast boom units, manufactured by Dingli, as part of its strategy to expand its range of hybrid and pure electric lifting models, providing contractors with more choice as they work towards net-zero emissions targets.

The new scissor lifts include the JCPT0807DCS and JCPT1008DC models, which deliver a max working height of 7.8 metre and 10 metres respectively. The AMWP8100 mast boom lifts offer a working height of up to 11.2 metres.

Each model provides efficient zero-emission battery power, in a compact form-factor, making them suitable for a variety of working at height tasks including maintenance and installation projects.

The equipment is available from the firm’s 11 Powered Access Specialist Service Centres, located across the UK. The specialist Powered Access division of Speedy, the UK’s largest hire provider, was launched in November 2020 following the merger of Speedy’s acquired powered access firms Lifterz, Platform Sales & Hire and Prolift.

Andy Briggs, managing director at Speedy Powered Access said: “We are continuing to see strong demand for our powered access equipment and this investment will provide our customers with greater availability of our core, versatile models that are supporting them in reducing their environmental impact.

“This marks the beginning of what will be another year of significant investment for our business. We have built a strong, UK-wide proposition and look forward to expanding our fleet with the assets our customers need to complete their projects safely, sustainably and efficiently.”

Supporting Speedy’s responsibility programme ‘Energise’, Speedy Powered Access provided a brand new Dingli 26’ scissor lift (pictured) for the International Powered Access Federation (IPAF) to use at North Warwickshire & South Leicestershire College’s MIRA Technology Institute campus. The lift was used with the college’s new intake of powered access engineering apprentices.