South West College Students Awarded CITB NI Inaugural Bursary For Built Environment

Students from South West College have been awarded the Construction Industry Training Board NI (CITB NI) inaugural bursary award aimed at encouraging school leavers to consider a career in construction and undertake a third level Built Environment related qualification.

Twelve first year, full time students from across Northern Ireland, were awarded £1000 towards the cost of their training. South West College students Callum Snow, Emer Condon and Padraic Rodgers, who are studying Civil Engineering Foundation Degree were the recipients of the CITB NI bursary.

To qualify applicants must have applied to study a third level Built Environment related qualification at Level 4 or above with a Northern Ireland training provider. Following the completion of an application form, applicants were entered into a draw for one of the 12 awards.

The bursary scheme 2021 will open to applicants from 9th August, terms and conditions apply. With such varied and wide-ranging opportunities, a career in construction is challenging, exciting and rewarding. From the design, construction and maintenance of buildings and infrastructure projects such as bridges, roads, tunnels, waterways, etc. Construction boasts a variety of careers including skilled trades, IT, marketing, project management, design and much more. New emerging digital technologies are rapidly changing the Built Environment landscape. With Building Information Modelling, Drone usage and Augmented Reality/ Virtual Reality, Computer Aided Design (CAD) and even nanotechnology on the rise, companies are actively seeking to recruit people with these skills.

Congratulating the students awarded the inaugural Built Environment Bursary Award, CITB NI Chief Executive, Barry Neilson said: “This is fantastic support for undergraduates who have completed their first year. We hope that this support helps students on their built environment career journey. The bursary will reopen for applicants on 9th August 2021 and the process is simple. All applicants need to do is visit our website, ensure they meet the criteria set out in the terms and conditions, fill in and submit the application form. We wish everyone applying this year the very best of luck.”

William Young, Project Officer for Civil Engineering Curriculum Development Programme at South West College, said: “The Built Environment Bursary Award is a fantastic initiative from CITB NI and we’re delighted that three of our students are the inaugural recipients. It is a fantastic boost for the students themselves, for South West College as a training provider in this area, and for local industry. Callum, Emer and Padraic are all talented, hard working students.

“This financial support eases a lot of pressure and allows them to focus on their studies and their future, which is of enormous benefit to them. We look forward to continuing to train and support them, and we hope to work with CITB NI again in the future and to see more South West College students benefit from these bursaries.”

Applications for the Built Environment Bursary will be available from 9th August 2021. Download the application form and terms and conditions from www.citbni.org.uk