Skanska Chooses MILWAUKEE® MX FUEL™ System to Drive Transition to Battery Power

MILWAUKEE® has announced that Skanska AB in Sweden, one of the world’s leading project development and construction companies, has chosen MX FUEL™ battery-powered equipment to support its ambition of eliminating all petrol equipment by 2027.

This decision was made following the successful deployment of MX FUEL™ battery-powered equipment across wet concrete construction operations during a trial phase at Skanska’s rental arm’s Nordic headquarters in Sweden. Equipment tested included:

MX FUEL™ 900mm Walk Behind Power Trowels;

MX FUEL™ 600mm Walk Behind Edging Trowels;

MX FUEL™ Plate Compactors, and

MX FUEL™ Cut-Off Saws

Skanska quickly placed a substantial order for MX FUEL™ equipment, with a reorder placed approximately one year later for additional Walk Behind Power Trowels and Edging Trowels. The transition validates that MILWAUKEE®’s battery technology now matches petrol performance standards, whilst delivering enhanced safety, zero emissions and reduced noise pollution.

MILWAUKEE® TECHNOLOGY ADDRESSES CRITICAL SAFETY CHALLENGES

Skanska’s decision to adopt tools from MILWAUKEE®’s MX FUEL™ system came after the contractor identified significant risks associated with traditional petrol equipment, including harmful emissions, excessive noise and safety hazards from the absence of immediate cut-out mechanisms – issues particularly acute for indoor construction work.

The MX FUEL™ platform delivers key safety advantages that petrol equipment cannot match:

AUTOSTOP™ – for instant cut-out to protect users

RAPIDSTOP™ – a brake system that stops blades within three seconds

Anti-kickback technology – protecting operators during demanding concrete finishing work

Operational efficiency transformed through battery innovation

MILWAUKEE®’s MX FUEL™ technology has delivered significant operational benefits for Skanska teams. The battery-powered equipment eliminates frustrating pull-cords, cold-starts and fuel-handling issues, replacing these with reliable push-button starts in under three seconds.

Worker feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with operators highlighting the MX FUEL™ equipment’s more favourable weight, improved handling, quieter operation and overall efficiency.

“Skanska is very, very strong, as an industry leader within safety and ergonomics. So, we find battery-powered tools and equipment, like those from MILWAUKEE®, are better for people, better for jobsites, for working indoors, and for the wider environment.” said Elif Wahlund, Climate and Sustainability Manager at Skanska Rental Sweden. “In our climate roadmap, we say that battery-powered tools will play a large role in our long-term environmental goals. We need to have emissions-free machines.”

The deployment aligns with broader construction industry momentum towards battery-powered equipment, driven by regulatory pressures around CO2 emissions and sustainability. With major contractors setting stretching targets to eliminate petrol tools, Skanska’s order demonstrates the MILWAUKEE® MX FUEL™ platform’s readiness for widespread professional construction use.