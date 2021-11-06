Six Rising Individuals Celebrate Civil Engineering Success at CECA SW Awards

The Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) has recognised six individuals, including a Belfast girl, who have already made their mark within the industry at this year’s South West Training Awards.

These rising young people have been highlighted as potential future leaders in civil engineering having already worked above and beyond during workplace trainee schemes, apprenticeships, and university placements.

Held in Torquay, the awards ceremony was the perfect opportunity for each candidate to have their exceptional talents and commitment showcased, demonstrating the impact they have made, and continue to make, within each company in just a short amount of time.

Grace Jackson, from Belfast, was highly commended for CECA’s University of Bath Industrial Placement Award for her exemplary contribution as a Student Site Engineer with GRAHAM Construction.

Brian Munyanyiwa, from Farnborough, who works for South West Highways Ltd (SWH) alongside Exeter university studies, was named the South West’s Most Promising Civil Engineering Apprentice.

Daniel Wardrobe, from Thornbury near Bristol, who works for Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd received the award as the South West’s Most Promising Civil Engineering Trainee Quantity Surveyor.

Eylul Su Karakus, from Liverpool, who works for Kier Group plc was named the South West’s Most Promising Trainee Civil Engineer.

Thomas Cohen, from Portsmouth, received the CECA University of Bath Industrial Placement Award for his outstanding contribution to the team while working at BAM Nuttall as a Trainee Site Engineer.

Fergus Longbottom, from Taunton, was named CECA’s top Plymouth University student for his achievements during an industrial placement with Dyer & Butler.

Speaking at the event, Paul Santer, CECA South West Regional Director, said that the success of the winners highlighted the opportunities available for young people in civil engineering and the importance of recruiting new talent.

He said: “Each of the winners is an inspiration to others of their generation looking for a career that is financially rewarding, different every day and which honours flair and capability. If you’re a young person looking for a career where no two days are the same, where you like working in a team, where you can work anywhere in the world and leave a lasting legacy for society, think about a future in civil engineering”

The CECA South West Training Awards are presented annually to trainee civil engineers and apprentices in recognition of exceptional performance. Each winner received a trophy and cheque for £500, with Grace Jackson receiving a trophy and a cheque for £250, from Dave Ellis, Chairman of CECA South West, at the awards ceremony in Torquay.