SITECH to showcase new machine control solutions

SITECH UK & Ireland, an authorized dealer of Trimble civil construction field systems, are set to unveil Trimble’s latest advancements in machine control and guidance technology at Hillhead 2024.

Visitors to the company’s stand will have the opportunity to see SITECH’s brand-new Trimble hardware offerings first-hand and speak with the company’s expert team about how these solutions can help drive productivity, precision, and performance across a range of challenging applications.

The new offerings on show include the new 10in Trimble TD540 display – offering increased memory and processing power over the TD520 – as well as an intuitive user experience with the Trimble Earthworks Grade Control Platform. Accompanying the TD540 is the new MS976 GNSS smart antenna, which is a fully integrated GNSS positioning receiver plus antenna intended for rugged chassis or on-machine cab mounting implementing the latest Trimble Maxwell 7 Custom GPS chip and ProPoint Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) engine. This allows for more signal tracking and faster system initialization times when satellite lock is lost and improved operation near obstructions is needed.

Also on display is the new entry-level Trimble BX992 receiver, which incorporates the ProPoint RTK engine, and broadens the market with an additional dual GNSS receiver option combining with two Trimble Zephyr 3 rugged antennas with all constellations included.

‘What’s truly groundbreaking about our new positioning technology is its ability to maintain accuracy and continuity in situations where our competitor’s systems struggle,’ said Brian Core, UK regional sales manager at SITECH. ‘In the past, if you lost clear sight of the sky due to trees or surrounding buildings, you’d have to stop and switch to a different method of working, which could potentially lead you to reverting to the old way of working with profile boards and batter rails, which consumes both time and costs. These latest solutions enable operators to keep working, even in tricky environments like dense forests, and hard up against buildings that were previously off limits for machine control.

‘It’s all about keeping our customers working efficiently, no matter how rough the terrain or how built our surrounding environment is,’ added Mr Core. ‘With this new technology, we’re pushing the boundaries of where machine control is truly effective. Crucially, we can analyse data from these systems and provide valuable insights, demonstrating the added value we offer to customers. In addition, these systems will keep delivering results in conditions where you never thought it possible before, providing a major boost to productivity and performance on any job site.’

Additional benefits of the new machine control solutions include enhanced support for satellite constellations such as GPS, Galileo, GLONASS and BeiDou, as well as tighter integration between GNSS and inertial measurement units (IMU) for a more robust positioning solution overall. Advanced signal filtering and error modelling also provides better protection against interference from jamming, spoofing, and multipath effects.

SITECH are also now authorised dealers for Grade Control Products (GCP). GCP’s product line supports the construction technology industry by improving existing technology and boosting reliability to reduce downtime. SITECH will be showcasing some of GCP’s protection products, such as the TD540 and TSC7 casings.

With the combination of Trimble’s innovative technology, GCP and SITECH’s extensive expertise in deploying site positioning systems and construction site software, customers can get a reliable, future-proofed solution to their machine control needs.