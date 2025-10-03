Simplicity Group Officially Offering ‘Collision Insights’ for Irish Fleet Accident Claims

Simplicity Group have announced the addition of Collision Insights to their product offering.

A new feature within the MANTIS RECON platform – the tool is designed to help fleets address a common problem: why camera investments often fail to reduce insurance premiums. By providing structured data and reports, Collision Insights supports faster accident claims processing and helps improve the loss ratio, the key measure insurers use when setting premiums.

Fleet operators have invested in camera systems for years, often with limited impact on insurance costs. The main issue is not always the technology but how it is used. To achieve lower premiums, fleets must focus on improving the loss ratio, which is calculated as the total cost of claims divided by the total premium paid. A ratio below 40 per cent can lead to lower premiums, while a ratio above 50 per cent often results in higher costs.

Collision Insights is designed to help reduce this ratio by positioning cameras as an operational tool. The system delivers a first notification of loss (FNOL) collision reconstruction report by combining data from telematics, GPS, G-force sensors, and camera systems. This produces a detailed reconstruction of incidents within moments that can be shared with insurers to provide clarity and speed up claims.

Collision Insights supports lower claims costs in three main ways:

Dispute Non-Fault and Fraudulent Claims: video evidence can disprove false claims and prevent them from affecting the loss ratio, leading to a 25 per cent increase in the rate of successful disputes Speed Up Claims Resolution: access to footage allows insurers to establish liability quickly. This reduces delays and associated costs. Customers using the system have seen a 25 per cent drop in average claim length and a 53 per cent drop in investigation costs Reduce Own-Fault Collisions: Data can be used to identify high-risk driver behaviour, supporting driver training and reducing incidents

Availability

Collision Insights is included with the MANTIS Pro plan and with all Multi-Cam packages. It is available exclusively through Simplicity Group across Ireland and Northern Ireland.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity Group specialise in fully-managed communications and technology solutions for businesses throughout Ireland and Northern Ireland. Their product portfolio includes business telecoms, business mobile & broadband, vehicle CCTV and vehicle telematics. They are a platinum partner of Gamma Telecoms solutions and a Premium Partner of Webfleet telematics, a Bridgestone Subsidiary. They are also a provider and sister company to MANTIS Live, who provide Vehicle CCTV Solutions for fleets of all sizes.

For more information, visit www.simplicity.group/solution/collision-insights.