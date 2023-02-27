Showcase Video for Doosan Rebrand Highlights Vision Moving Forward

Following last month’s announcement about the company’s new brand and shared visions for worldwide markets moving forward, DEVELON (formerly Doosan construction equipment) has provided further details in a new video which went live on 27th February 2023 on the YouTube channel.

The video communicates the timeline and heritage associated with the former brand, as well as highlights the brand’s new vision and generate awareness for DEVELON. It will serve to build momentum for the new brand as the company works toward the full public launch at CONEXPO 2023.

The video opens with information on the company’s long history in the construction industry and transitions into an interview with the CEO of Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Young-cheul Cho who speaks on the reasoning behind the new brand name and introduces the vision and purpose of the brand.

“When coming up with a new name, we had many ideas that could represent our brand’s direction and value,” says Mr Cho. “That is why we came up with the combination of the two words ‘Develop’ and ‘Onwards’. We believe these words show the brand’s purpose to advance the development of our world with new products and solutions.”

The CEO of Hyundai Doosan Infracore, Seung Hyun Oh, is also featured in the video to assure DEVELON customers of the company’s continuous commitment to satisfaction and innovative solutions.

“I have witnessed all the changes our company has gone through,” says Mr Oh. “From Daewoo to Doosan, and now DEVELON, even though the brand name changes, I can proudly say that our core value, to satisfy the needs of customers through endless product and technological innovation, hasn’t changed.”

Dedication to changing the future for customers and providing value beyond the product is of utmost importance for DEVELON, which is why the brand values will remain the same. DEVELON is excited about the opportunity to build a better future and continue to evolve with the shifting market.

The DEVELON brand launch will continue in March at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 in Las Vegas. Visitors will have the ability to see DEVELON-branded equipment, the history of the brand, new products and the future of the company.

For more on Doosan construction equipment, please visit the website: www.eu.doosanequipment.com