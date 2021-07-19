Sharp new upgrade to Kiverco waste plant

Sharp Skips, located in the heart of Essex and East London, already operate a successful state-of-the-art Kiverco waste recycling plant with the capacity to deal with most waste materials.

Due to their continued growth, Sharp Skips returned to Kiverco to add new elements to their existing plant. This investment will upgrade the plant in line with advances in technology to ensure that it remains efficient and is capable of dealing with increasing waste volumes coming into the site.

Commenting on the investment, Terry Sharp stated: “We were delighted with the original plant delivered by Kiverco and another upgrade which we carried out a few years back. We knew that they would help us meet our objectives with this latest investment. As our company grows, we want to invest in our plant to ensure that we have the very best waste processing capability to ensure high levels of throughput and purity.

“We decided to add to the functionality of our current plant with a new 2-way separator which will increase throughput, reduce operational costs and produce cleaner products. We are delighted to work with Kiverco again as their customer service is second to none, and we know we can always rely on their professional know-how to produce the best outcome for our business. Working with Kiverco gives us peace of mind that our money is being well invested in future-proofing our business for many years to come.”

Over the past 25 years, Kiverco has grown in capability and reputation for designing, engineering, and building waste processing plants for the waste industry. Their installations now exceed 300 waste plants throughout the UK and Ireland, Europe, North America and Australasia.

Although most of the UK plants process C&D waste, Kiverco waste systems are also used to process lighter and less challenging waste streams such as Commercial & Industrial (C&I) waste, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW), Dry Mixed Recyclable (DMR), and compost.

Commenting on the plant upgrade, JP Devlin from Kiverco said: “I am very grateful to George, Terry, and the Sharp Skips team for choosing Kiverco for the third time. I have an excellent relationship with the team at Sharp Skips, and I am delighted that they continue to put their trust in Kiverco to deliver the right results for the company. Furthermore, we are delighted to be part of their growth story as the company goes from strength to strength and together, we are diverting even more waste from landfill in the London area.”