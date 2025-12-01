Shannon Valley Hosts Trinity College Students to Showcase Circular Economy in Action

Shannon Valley was delighted to welcome Trinity College back for their second visit this year to the prestigious Clonburris site being delivered for Cairn Homes.

The geotechnical students had the chance to see first-hand how a full circular-economy model works in reality — from recycled crushed stone going back into aggregate products, to soil stabilisation, soil recycling and the reuse of all materials across foundations, roads, drainage and utility corridors.

Shannon Valley also recently received the Full Circular Economy Award at the Plant & Civil Engineering Awards — a great honour, and even better to demonstrate to the students exactly how this award plays out on the ground.

The team have extended a big thank you to Dr. Robbie Goodhue and the Trinity team for taking the time, and to Cairn for accommodating the visit on such a busy site. The team are always delighted to showcase what genuine on-site recycling looks like in practice.