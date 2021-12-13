Search Starts in Ireland & UK for Oldest Working Takeuchi

As part of the 25-year Takeuchi UK celebrations, the company are on the search for the oldest working Takeuchi in the UK and Ireland.

Takeuchi UK started out in 1996 and a few machines from those early Takeuchi years are still getting a work-out. Now with 25 years of operating hours, these vintage machines may well be termed a “Takeuchi Classic”.

Takeuchi UK would like to find those owners across the UK and Ireland who still appreciate the performance of their reliable old machines. Early Takeuchi machines to arrive on UK shores included TB15, TB007, TB015, TB020, TB035, TB045 and TB15FR from the 0-Series. These compact minis were the first with Takeuchi branding and distinctive red styling.

Over the 25 years Takeuchi have always maintained a reputation for reliability and longevity. So, Takeuchi are keen to hear from Takeuchi owners and operators to find out more about your Vintage Takeuchi.

Tool and plant hire companies were the first to get on board with the Takeuchi brand in the 1990s, so a hire company might well still have one in the fleet. Or a jobbing builder might have bought an old hire machine from a local hire firm.

Whatever your vintage Takeuchi the company would like to hear about it.

Visit the website to upload your picture of your old Takeuchi.

https://www.takeuchi-mfg.co.uk/search-starts-for-oldest-working-takeuchi/