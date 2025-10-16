Screencore Introduces Updated Trident 165

Using the most up-to-date manufacturing and design techniques, whilst working alongside a respected and worldwide customer and distributor network, has enabled Screencore to develop products with the latest modern features the market require. This integrated design philosophy dedicated to help achieve the circular economy, has enabled the Northern Ireland headquartered company to introduce the latest version of its leading flatbed screener / scalper, the Trident 165.

The new and updated Trident 165 has been designed with features endemic to its performance including hassle-free transport, swift set-up time and intuitive control systems.

“All our products include distinctive design elements, such as full-sized bottom decks on scalpers or augers within the trommel hoppers. When we build a screen or crusher, we make sure that our customers are at the heart of our design process. This is evident with the newly redesigned Trident 165 which has been developed through close contact with our customers and distributors. As we’ve grown, we’ve learnt a lot, and this has been channelled into the latest iteration of the Trident 165,” explained Screencore Director, Ciarán Ryan.

About the Trident 165

The updated Screencore Trident 165 heavy-duty scalping screen is a double deck scalper with a 16’ x 5’ (5m x 1.5m) top and bottom screen. Powered by a Cat engine, this powerful machine is based on the same principles of ease of operation and quick set-up time as other members of the growing Screencore range. The Trident 165’s full-size top and bottom decks means that there is no loss of production due to a smaller bottom deck. It has been engineered for heavy duty applications, and available with an apron feeder for super-duty operation.

“Although the original Trident 165 proved highly effective and popular, the redesign enables us to ensure that the Trident 165 truly represents such core Screencore features as versatile power options for a greener future, thereby helping our customers work towards the circular economy. This includes full Dual-Power, which enables the unit to provide auxiliary electric or hydraulic power for a downstream stockpiler. At Screencore, we are dedicated to driving innovation with a focus on sustainable practices. We aim to not only enhance operational flexibility for our customers but also contribute to environmental preservation and provide customers with real choice.

“The new version of the Trident 165 represents the culmination of several years of customer feedback and extensive research to incorporate the best features demanded by customers from a mid-sized scalping screen. We have taken the feedback on board to produce what we believe is a game changer, with it and its fellow Trident scalpers, being the first real advancement in scalper screens for 20 or so years,” concluded Ciarán Ryan.

Technical Details