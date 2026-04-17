Scott’s Hire Hits Century with Major JCB Order

Nationwide plant hire specialist Scott’s Hire has reinforced its fleet with a 100-machine deal for JCB Loadall telescopic handlers and X Series excavators. The investment includes 80 JCB Loadalls and 20 X Series models, chosen due to positive operator feedback and growing industry demand.

Supplied by Gunn JCB, the privately-owned plant hire specialist has bought a range of models of JCB Loadall telescopic handlers spanning from 6 to 18 metre lift heights while the excavator additions include 131X, 145XR and 245XR models. The latest investment strengthens a relationship that has already seen more than 500 JCB machines join the Scott’s Hire fleet over the past two decades.

Scott’s Hire Operations Manager Marc Jackson said: “JCB is synonymous with building the world’s best Loadall telescopic handlers. They offer the reliability and safety customers expect on site and we want to be known for providing modern, dependable machines that contractors can rely on. The X Series models have been widely praised across the industry and directly by our customers too, with excellent operator feedback.

“With JCB you get market-leading machines backed by excellent dealer support and strong residual values. It is also good to know we are supporting jobs close to home with the machines built in neighbouring Staffordshire.”

With a 2,000 strong fleet of equipment across its general plant hire, specialist vehicle hire and towable welfare divisions, Scott’s Hire has grown into one of the UK’s leading independent plant hire specialists, providing nationwide coverage to customers across the construction sector.