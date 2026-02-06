Schneider Electric Appoints David Hall as Zone President UK & Ireland

Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, has announced the appointment of David Hall as Zone President of the UK and Ireland.

David will spearhead the strategic growth of the UK&I, a region that is pivotal to Schneider Electric’s ambitions in Europe. At a time when the UK and Irish energy landscapes are undergoing rapid transformation, Schneider brings strong expertise in a wide range of markets, electrifying, automating and digitalising industry to support competitiveness and resilience.

From grid modernisation to electrification, David will oversee the continued rollout of Schneider Electric’s robust solutions that drive operational efficiency and energy security across sectors. This includes the rollout of infrastructure needed to accommodate growing electricity demand across the UK&I.

David brings extensive knowledge and understanding of the UK&I business along with a customer-first approach to the role. Having worked at Schneider Electric for nine years, holding senior leadership positions across the business, he is well equipped to make an immediate impact. Most recently, David served as Senior Vice President for Industrial Automation Strategic Accounts, where he led efforts on Schneider Electric’s automation and control solutions globally. Prior to this, he led the UK&I Power Systems business, overseeing the implementation of cutting-edge technology in the shift to renewable generation, EVs, electric rail and shore-to-ship electric charging. He will report to Laurent Bataille, Executive Vice President of Europe Operations.

Commenting on the appointment, Laurent emphasised the significant growth opportunities in the zone: “The UK and Ireland are both taking decisive steps towards a more sustainable future, electrifying, automating, digitalising and decarbonising their industries, buildings and power grids. The net zero economy in the UK alone could be worth £1 trillion by 2030 – spelling an enormous opportunity for growth, innovation and job creation to strengthen energy sovereignty and resilience across industries. Meanwhile, smarter investments in energy infrastructure and transport will significantly contribute to the effective implementation of Ireland’s National Development Plan, with billions of euros already allocated for strategic energy projects.

“David’s strong customer focus, proven track record of growth, and deep market insight make him exceptionally well equipped to lead us into the next phase of our UK and Ireland journey as we continue to strengthen our position as the region’s trusted energy technology partner.”

David added: “This is a hugely exciting time for the UK and Ireland as the energy transition accelerates – and off the back of our recent multi-million pound investment into state-of-the-art operations such as our smart manufacturing plant in Scarborough. I am thrilled to lead a strong team as we deliver even greater impact for our customers and partners, helping them to realise the commercial benefits of decarbonisation.

“Our commitment to supporting local economies and driving industrial competitiveness through sustainable progress remains paramount. I look forward to leading our continued growth, and it will be my priority to keep close step with the evolving direction of markets and customer demands.”

An electrical and electronics engineer, David brings a wealth of experience in renewable electricity generation, energy management and energy efficiency to the role. Before joining Schneider, David held senior leadership roles across energy and utility providers including ENGIE, SSE, E.ON, Severn Trent Water, AES and RWE npower.

David will be leading the company’s next phase of growth following Kelly Becker’s five-year tenure. Kelly and David will work closely together to ensure a seamless transition. “Kelly leaves a lasting legacy of transformational impact across the UK and Ireland and more widely across Europe, and we are deeply grateful,” said Laurent Bataille. Her next role at Schneider Electric will be announced separately.