SANY UK to Showcase Extensive Machinery Line-up at Hillhead 2026

SANY UK is set to return to the Hillhead Quarrying, Construction and Recycling Exhibition 2026, taking place from 23rd – 25th June. Located on stand X1, the company will showcase a diverse portfolio of machines tailored to the needs of the UK’s construction and quarrying sectors.

The 2026 line-up highlights SANY’s breadth of offering, from compact models to heavy-duty machinery, alongside an expanding range of electric solutions. Leading the display is the SY750 excavator – the largest machine on the stand – demonstrating SANY’s strength in high-output, demanding applications.

Visitors to stand X1 will have the opportunity to explore a wide selection of equipment, including the SY235, SY215E, SY155U, and SY80U. The compact range will also be well represented, with models such as the SY26C and SY10U on show.

Complementing the excavator line-up, SANY will also present a range of material handling and compaction equipment. This includes the STH936 telehandler and the STR27C-10 roller, offering practical solutions for a variety of site applications. A key highlight will be the SW956E all-electric wheel loader, making its Hillhead debut and showcasing SANY’s continued progress in electrification.

Together, the machines on display represent a balanced mix of diesel and electric-powered models, reflecting SANY’s commitment to combining proven performance with forward-looking, sustainable solutions for the UK market.

The SANY UK team welcomes both new and existing customers to the stand to explore the equipment first-hand and discuss their individual requirements.

Visitors will also be able to engage directly with SANY’s national dealer network, with representatives on hand to provide local expertise, guidance, and tailored support.

SANY continues to build momentum across the UK, supported by a competitively positioned product range, an expanding dealer network, and a strong focus on aftersales support. Hillhead 2026 offers an ideal platform to demonstrate the brand’s ongoing growth, investment, and commitment to the UK industry.