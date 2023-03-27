Sany UK Joins Hire Association Europe

Global manufacturer of construction equipment SANY UK has become a member of the Hire Association Europe (HAE).

The HAE is the leading trade association for the plant and tool hire industry in Europe, promoting the highest standards of quality and safety among its members. SANY UK’s membership in the HAE demonstrates its commitment to the highest standards of professionalism and customer service.

“We are proud to join the HAE as a registered member,” said Leigh Harris, Business Development Director of SANY UK. “We are committed to providing our customers with the highest levels of quality, safety, and customer service, and we believe that our membership in the HAE will help us achieve this goal.”

As a member of the HAE, SANY UK will have access to a wide range of resources and support, including training, networking opportunities, and industry-specific advice. The HAE also promotes the use of safe and sustainable practices in the plant and tool hire industry, which aligns with SANY’s commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility.

For more information about SANY UK and its products, visit www.sanyuk.com

For more information about the Hire Association Europe, visit www.hae.org.uk