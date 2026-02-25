SANY UK Announces Strategic Alliance Across Great Britain with Crowland Cranes Ltd.

SANY UK is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic alliance with Crowland Cranes Ltd, commencing 1st March 2026. This partnership marks a significant step in strengthening SANY’s presence in the mobile crane sector across Great Britain.

Through this alliance, all future sales of SANY mobile cranes will be managed directly by the experienced sales team at Crowland Cranes. Customers throughout the UK will benefit from enhanced service, support, and product accessibility, delivered jointly by SANY UK and Crowland.

To further reinforce nationwide support, construction is underway on an expanded parts warehouse in Peterborough. This new facility will complement SANY UK’s existing locations in Coatbridge (North) and Sittingbourne (South), enabling improved availability of parts and faster response times for customers.

The SANY UK engineering team – led by Crane Country Manager Kevin Neal—will work closely with Crowland’s Peterborough-based service engineers. This integrated technical approach will provide customers with the confidence and reassurance they seek when investing in a new manufacturer.

“This alliance represents a major step forward for SANY UK as we continue building a strong foundation of engineering excellence and customer support across Great Britain. Working side-by-side with the highly skilled team at Crowland Cranes ensures our customers receive the confidence, service, and technical expertise they expect when investing in a new manufacturer. We’re excited to bring this next chapter to life and deliver a level of support that truly sets a new benchmark for the industry.” — Kevin Neal, SANY UK.

Crowland Cranes recently visited China, where the team toured the state-of-the-art SANY No.18 Lighthouse Factory in Changsha and the impressive SANY Mobile Crane Park in Ning Xiang, providing valuable insight into SANY’s advanced manufacturing processes and the scale of its global crane operations.

Both SANY and Crowland Cranes will be attending next month’s CONEXPO in Las Vegas, with the first SANY mobile cranes scheduled to arrive at Crowland in the coming weeks, including 60t, 70t, and 150t all-terrain cranes, a 45t rough-terrain crane, a 60t telescopic crawler crane, and a new 15t industrial crane. Customers will soon be invited to visit the Peterborough facility to see the machines firsthand and meet the newly expanded team.