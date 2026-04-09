SANY Strengthens Telehandler Division with Leadership Promotions

SANY’s European Division is proud to announce a series of significant leadership changes within its Telehandler Team, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth, innovation, and enhanced customer support across the region.

Philip Boddy is promoted to Global Product Director, Telehandler. Philip has played a pivotal role in the development and roll-out of SANY’s diverse and growing telehandler range, helping establish new industry benchmarks in performance, operator comfort, and safety. His global remit will support continued expansion and product innovation across multiple markets.

SANY UK also announced the promotion of Christopher Jarvis to Head of Sales, Telehandler UK & Ireland, one of Europe’s largest telehandler markets. Chris has been instrumental in strengthening SANY’s telehandler presence in the UK, contributing to the successful introduction of several models ranging from compact 6-metre units to high reach 18-metre machines. These machines have been well received for their reliability, manoeuvrability, and generous advanced safety and control systems as standard.

These developments come as SANY continue to expand its telehandler portfolio. A recent launch of the STH625 6-metre model and some other exciting new developments in the compact range underscore SANY’s dedication to delivering smart, efficient, and environmentally responsible lifting solutions.

SANY will showcase its latest telehandler technologies at two major industry exhibitions over the coming months. At ScotPlant, SANY will present its newest telehandler series as part of an extensive display featuring more than 20 machines. The event marks another major milestone in SANY’s presence within the Scottish construction sector.

Following ScotPlant, SANY will also exhibit at Hillhead, offering visitors the opportunity to see the machines up close and meet the expanding Telehandler Team. These exhibitions provide ideal platforms for customers to engage with SANY experts and explore the company’s continually broadening product offering.

With strategic leadership enhancements, expanding product innovation, and increased national presence, SANY is poised for continued growth and strengthened market impact within Europe.