SANY returns to the Executive Hire Show 2023

SANY UK & Ireland is exhibiting at the Executive Hire Show, where the manufacturer will be showcasing a range of machines for the construction and UK plant hire industry that offer exceptional overall value combined with toughness and durability.

Making its UK debut will be the SY19E, the new electric excavator which was unveiled at bauma 2022. As well as zero emissions, the LFP battery pack of this 100% electric machine has been designed without cobalt making it particularly environmentally friendly and safe to operate. Significantly lower noise levels (66 dB(A)) for improved operator comfort and reduced noise pollution, also makes for cleaner, more sustainable working.

Equipped with an electric motor that delivers a peak output of 15 kW, along with the efficient load-sensing hydraulic system, it ensures a fast workflow and high-level output. Along with the multiple charging options that come as standard including a fast charge of 1.5hrs and long battery life of up to 6hrs the machine guarantees total flexibility on site.

Also on the stand will be the SY26U with Stage V Yanmar engine and load sensing hydraulics to maximise on fuel economy. Plus, the popular 8.8-tonne SY80U compact excavator which comes with rotate lines and proportional controls, 100% steel bodywork and good service access.

All excavators come with SANY’s industry leading 5-year warranty as standard giving customers peace of mind when it comes to the quality and cost of ownership of the machines and perhaps most importantly the range is available ex-stock or with very short lead times.

Commenting on the show, Leigh Harris, Business Development Director for the UK & Ireland said, “We’re delighted to be exhibiting for the second time at the Executive Hire Show in February. Our last show here in February 2022 was a great success, so we’re really looking forward to meeting more people within the plant and tool hire industry and showing them what SANY machines have to offer”.

The show is to be held on Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th February at the Coventry Building Society Arena, Judds Lane, Coventry.