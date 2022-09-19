SANY Adopt CESAR Security & ECV as Standard

SANY is the latest machine distributor in the UK to fit CESAR and Emission Compliance Verification (ECV) as standard, to the SANY range of machinery.

The decision to begin fitting CESAR Security and ECV followed an industry-wide recognition of the importance of machine security and emission awareness across UK construction sites.

Business Development Director, Leigh Harris commented: “We’re delighted to announce that SANY have joined the CESAR ECV programme. This initiative clearly demonstrates our ongoing responsibility to address the concerns of our customers over the security of their equipment and is an important step forward as we advance the SANY product range here in the UK & Ireland. Also, the ECV system provides another level of identification to quickly deliver emissions information across all of our machines”.

CESAR is the official construction and agricultural equipment security and registration scheme, owned by the CEA (Construction Equipment Association) supported by the AEA (Agricultural Engineers Association) police, local authorities, equipment manufacturers, the farming community, major insurers and finance companies.

The Official CESAR scheme was established in 2007and has since established itself as one of the best anti-theft systems available and its power as a theft deterrent is well proven. The CESAR system uses a range of state-of-the-art technology to give each piece of equipment a unique fingerprint that aids with the identification and recovery of stolen equipment, with marked machines twice as likely to be recovered as unmarked ones.

SANY heavy machinery is manufactured across the globe at some of the most advanced manufacturing facilities in the industry. The CESAR and ECV system are now being fitted (as of 1st August 22) on the machines arrival into the UK and will be installed across the full range as standard.

Kevin Howells, Managing Director, Datatag said, “During the last 20 years I’ve witnessed the extraordinary growth of the SANY Group and how it has diversified into many key sectors manufacturing some of the best equipment on the market. SANY have looked to adopt the latest technologies and innovations across their ever expanding range and global manufacturing facilities and I’m delighted that SANY have decided to protect their customers machinery by fitting, as standard, the Official CESAR Security Scheme and Programme and to support the important drive towards lower emissions and cleaner air with the adoption of the Industry owned CESAR ECV initiative. We look forward to working with SANY on this and other sectors in the future.”